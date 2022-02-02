back
The real story of the Tinder Swindler
Did you know the real story of the "Tinder Swindler"? (Warning: spoilers.) On Tinder, he was a millionaire playboy and a loving boyfriend. In real life, he was a convicted con man who duped his dates out of their life savings ... Here's how he got caught.
A new Netflix documentary film tells the story of the Tinder Swindler: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/feb/02/the-tinder-swindler-review-the-gobsmacking-true-story-of-an-internet-con-artist