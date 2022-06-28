The Renaissance of Beyoncé
The #Renaissance of @beyonce is upon us … It’s been six years since the release of Beyoncé’s sixth album. Here’s what she’s been up to since then. #beyonce #B7 #celeb
The story of Elvis Presley
45 years after his death, a new biopic brings the King's story back to life. This is the story of Elvis Presley.
My first viral video: TikTok's "Handpan Man"
TikTok's "Handpan Man" keeps going viral online with videos where he drums on a strange instrument ... But playing the handpan also saved his life. He told us how it all started.
Jennifer Lopez Introduces Child with Gender-Neutral Pronouns
@jlo is being praised for introducing her child Emme using gender-neutral pronouns. #jlo #celebrity
In a recent interview with Logan Paul, Liam Payne said One Direction was created around him ….
Who do you think was the frontman of #OneDirection? Comment below!
The life of Jennifer Hudson
She had just become the first Black singer on Vogue's cover. Then, her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered. From singing on a Disney cruise ship to joining the EGOT club, this is the incredible story of Jennifer Hudson.
Singing heavy metal in sign language
This ASL interpreter is bringing metal music to the head bangers of the deaf and hard of hearing community.
A day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa
She raps about the Earth ... as the Earth. Brut spent a day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa.
Steve Aoki reflects on his struggles and successes
“You have to be grounded in gratitude.” At the Tribeca Festival, Steve Aoki told us about life before fame, and why his dad, Benihana founder Rocky Aoki, wasn’t originally sold on his plans to pursue music ... #Tribeca2022
DJ Steve Aoki has a habit of throwing cakes at his fans …
No concert is quite as sweet as a #SteveAoki one … For those who don’t know, Steve Aoki has a habit of throwing sheet cakes at his fans during shows. Before speaking at the @tribeca festival, he shared one of his most memorable “caking” moments. @steveaoki #tribeca2022
The life of Lil Baby
He didn't think rap was for him, yet he went on to become one of the biggest voices in hip hop. … This is the story of Lil Baby, whose story is the focus of the documentary “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby,” which premiered at the Tribeca Festival.