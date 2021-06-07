back
The Riz Test calls out Muslim stereotypes on screen
Are Muslim characters in a movie or a TV show depicted as terrorists, misogynists, or anti-modern? If yes, then the content probably fails the Riz Test. Here's what that means.
06/07/2021 6:21 PMupdated: 06/07/2021 6:23 PM
1 comment
Ravi S.27 minutes
Yeah, sanitized muslim models.