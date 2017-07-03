The Rock vs. Trump

Team #TheRock2020 or Team #Trump2020?! Game on 🤼♂️
Anthony I.01/06/2019 18:48
go home rock and take ur peds
Patrick C.07/11/2017 18:20
Dwayne Johnson would make a good president
Madeline V.07/10/2017 04:52
I would actually vote for him if it means I dont need to have Donald trump as president who is a bitch
Diogo d.07/06/2017 15:53
feels like everyday we are a bit closer to... http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0387808/
Mir R.07/05/2017 03:41
I want a three way cage match between The Rock, Oprah and Trump. Winner steps out of the cage being the President.
Maisonet-Menendez M.07/05/2017 02:47
How about we stop turning our country's government into a fucking reality show and get people with degrees and experience running for president?
Austin W.07/05/2017 01:18
I fully suport the rock running for president rather than a man who looks like he bathes in cheetos
Greg B.07/04/2017 23:28
Leave politics to people who have actual public administrative experience. It is not a fucking reality tv show.
Chris L.07/04/2017 20:49
Meh, just like waka flocka was going to and someone else I forget. They never follow through.
Alvin C.07/04/2017 20:27
U got my vote rock
Ken T.07/04/2017 20:15
I shiggy diggy
Shannon B.07/04/2017 20:09
I'd vote for the rock
Amar B.07/04/2017 19:21
America...This is who we are.
Jordan V.07/04/2017 19:18
James S.07/04/2017 19:17
His campaign slogan would just be a picture of the eyebrow!
Wesley B.07/04/2017 19:10
This will be the first election decided between the ropes and I am 100% down for it
Alec D.07/04/2017 19:10
I don't know I think the rock sounds like a fine president
Ricardo B.07/04/2017 18:38
Rocky Rocky Rocky!
Robert C.07/04/2017 18:36
So great to see American politics potentially sink so low. 'Merica!
Raul B.07/04/2017 18:28
No