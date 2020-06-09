back
The song behind the Jerusalema dance challenge
"I never thought people would be dancing to my song in the United States of America." His song became a worldwide hit after a viral TikTok dance challenge. South African DJ and musician Master KG tells us the origins of "Jerusalema."
09/06/2020 10:59 PM
26 comments
Nelly A.2 days
Absolutely smitten by this song n dance
Faisa M.2 days
JUST LOVE TJE BEAT IT IS VERY CATCHY. WAITING FOR TJE NECT BIG HIT. LOVE U HUYS.
Luz Z.2 days
I love this❤❤❤
Qüìñ T.2 days
From the time I hear that beat I does be dancing don't talk for my daughter she just love it
Feroza E.2 days
💚
Lydia R.2 days
From Africa look it up on YouTube ask The Jerusalem song and it’ll tell you
Santash T.2 days
Well done homeboy👍🇿🇦
Leopold J.3 days
Absolutely 👌❤️❤️❤️❤️
Kate R.3 days
Master KG YOU are BEAUTIFUL! ✨💓🌷
Marwa E.3 days
في جهنم أن شاء الله
Bean A.3 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Kobus H.3 days
Was it not a Mandoza song?
AbundantandProsperous N.3 days
been listening to the song Jerusalem since it came out, I enjoy South African music including house music, good to know the face and story behind this tune
Marta B.4 days
masta masta kg
Roshan M.4 days
you need to cover this dance and be the first Indian to cover this move and dance for this song, looking forward to see it from you
Yacine B.4 days
PALESTINE 😇😇😇
Anita H.4 days
Thank you so so much for this beautiful and nice song that allways make me so happy.Everytime I hear this song,does not matter where I am....I want to dance hahaha.Make me so happy.I belive everyone fell just same.So thank you so much.Big hug from Norway :-) And I wish everyone all over the world a wonderful day :-)💐 Yes and I lissen to this song many times every day :-)
Phile '.4 days
OMG I LIKE THIS SONG THANKS 🎶🎶🎶
M J.4 days
❤️❤️
Angel C.4 days
Give palestinians their land back