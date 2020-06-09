back

The song behind the Jerusalema dance challenge

"I never thought people would be dancing to my song in the United States of America." His song became a worldwide hit after a viral TikTok dance challenge. South African DJ and musician Master KG tells us the origins of "Jerusalema."

09/06/2020 10:59 PM

Pop Culture

  1. 7:49

    The life of Shakira

  2. 3:26

    The song behind the Jerusalema dance challenge

  3. 2:14

    The Life of Keanu Reeves

  4. 6:43

    The life of LeBron James

  5. 7:15

    The life of Lady Gaga

  6. 1:31

    Boseman's thrilling speech after Black Panther award

26 comments

  • Nelly A.
    2 days

    Absolutely smitten by this song n dance

  • Faisa M.
    2 days

    JUST LOVE TJE BEAT IT IS VERY CATCHY. WAITING FOR TJE NECT BIG HIT. LOVE U HUYS.

  • Luz Z.
    2 days

    I love this❤❤❤

  • Qüìñ T.
    2 days

    From the time I hear that beat I does be dancing don't talk for my daughter she just love it

  • Feroza E.
    2 days

    💚

  • Lydia R.
    2 days

    From Africa look it up on YouTube ask The Jerusalem song and it’ll tell you

  • Santash T.
    2 days

    Well done homeboy👍🇿🇦

  • Leopold J.
    3 days

    Absolutely 👌❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Kate R.
    3 days

    Master KG YOU are BEAUTIFUL! ✨💓🌷

  • Marwa E.
    3 days

    في جهنم أن شاء الله

  • Bean A.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Kobus H.
    3 days

    Was it not a Mandoza song?

  • AbundantandProsperous N.
    3 days

    been listening to the song Jerusalem since it came out, I enjoy South African music including house music, good to know the face and story behind this tune

  • Marta B.
    4 days

    masta masta kg

  • Roshan M.
    4 days

    you need to cover this dance and be the first Indian to cover this move and dance for this song, looking forward to see it from you

  • Yacine B.
    4 days

    PALESTINE 😇😇😇

  • Anita H.
    4 days

    Thank you so so much for this beautiful and nice song that allways make me so happy.Everytime I hear this song,does not matter where I am....I want to dance hahaha.Make me so happy.I belive everyone fell just same.So thank you so much.Big hug from Norway :-) And I wish everyone all over the world a wonderful day :-)💐 Yes and I lissen to this song many times every day :-)

  • Phile '.
    4 days

    OMG I LIKE THIS SONG THANKS 🎶🎶🎶

  • M J.
    4 days

    ❤️❤️

  • Angel C.
    4 days

    Give palestinians their land back

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.