back
The Story of Brad Pitt
He's starring in the new Quentin Tarantino movie that's making waves at Festival de Cannes. But before becoming one of Hollywood's most sought-after movie stars, Brad Pitt earned a living by wearing a chicken costume. 🐔This is his story.
05/25/2019 8:41 AM
- 18.9m
- 87.6k
- 1.3k
819 comments
K P.16 hours
Very nice actors
من م.18 hours
Assalamu alaikum.. I am online Quran tutor teaching Tajweed Hifz Tafseer Hadees.Do u have some one to learning quran plz? Quran ~ The Best way to Live Life AlQuran Classes now brings the best Courses to learn Quran ONLINE with live tutors.Take one-to-one classes on days and timings of your own choice. Take 3 Days FREE Trial to better get to know about our services. Contact us whatsapp no ... 03408556578 Skype I'd.Online tutor
Ann G.a day
I love him
Syed M.2 days
Such a great Human 👏
Снежана С.2 days
Он не только красивый мужчина, он отличный актёр.
Fatma Y.2 days
Wow, amazing man.
Mohamed K.2 days
من مواليد عمك عبسلام 🤭
Eleana C.2 days
la vi ayer, no entiendo como está nominada a cualquier premio, lo me gustó. He leído mucho sobre el crimen de la esposa de Polansky y no entendí esta película, no le veo la fastuosidad como para la nominación a mejor actor. Solo porque están buenisimos
Pici P.2 days
Este cel mai adevarat bărbat dintre bărbați 😍🥰❤
Ada L.3 days
Interview with the vampire and Troy his best movies!!
SK D.3 days
Have you heard about bitcoin mining ⛏ send how to me now , to teach you more about bitcoin mining ⛏ and how to earn without sending your money to anybody including me , and thank me later
Arul A.3 days
Real hero
Onesmus N.4 days
I love his movie Troy
Rovlan R.4 days
I willy miss you..so much😘😘
Гульмира Т.5 days
Great man
Saigyi5 days
❤❤❤❤
Victor D.5 days
Aaammm no entendi ni madres NO SE INGLES 😁
Bakshullah B.5 days
Nice
Yasar A.6 days
Brad is just among few good men
Ania L.6 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️