The story of Da Vinci's lost masterpiece
It is the most expensive painting in the world and it's also the most mysterious. This is the story of "Salvator Mundi," sold as the lost masterpiece of Leonardo Da Vinci.
4 comments
Jihan S.24 minutes
Ok where’s the money go
Ojima D.an hour
Nabeel H.an hour
Best heist ever.
Ken W.an hour
Another example of the art world losing its mind.