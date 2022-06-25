The story of Elvis Presley
45 years after his death, a new biopic brings the King's story back to life. This is the story of Elvis Presley.
You will like also
The story of Elvis Presley
45 years after his death, a new biopic brings the King's story back to life. This is the story of Elvis Presley.
My first viral video: TikTok's "Handpan Man"
TikTok's "Handpan Man" keeps going viral online with videos where he drums on a strange instrument ... But playing the handpan also saved his life. He told us how it all started.
The life of Beyoncé
She has a record-breaking career and a legacy of music celebrating Black and female power. Her latest single is being touted as the anthem for the Great Resignation. This is the life of Beyoncé.
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.”
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.” He was in a homeless shelter when he first started ballet ... Now the artistic director of the New York Theater Ballet, Steven Melendez tells his story, and that of the program that taught him to dance, in the film “LIFT” ... #tribeca2022
Why Rudy Giuliani's recent erratic behavior is no surprise
Turns out, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani has a history of riling up crowds, long before the January 6 Capitol attack. The new film "Rudy! A Documusical" explores an eerily similar instances in his past ... #tribeca2022
She brings dead animals to life – with taxidermy
Her job is to bring dead animals to life … Brut met Divya Anantharaman at her studio where she demystified the often misunderstood art of taxidermy.
Nobel Prize sold for $103.5 million
A Russian journalist sold his #NobelPrize to raise money for #Ukraine. #news #fyp
The truth about Shakira
She hates wardrobe fittings. She does all her own choreography. Hips don't lie … and neither does she. Here's the truth about Shakira … by Shakira.
In a recent interview with Logan Paul, Liam Payne said One Direction was created around him ….
Who do you think was the frontman of #OneDirection? Comment below!
The life of Jennifer Hudson
She had just become the first Black singer on Vogue's cover. Then, her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered. From singing on a Disney cruise ship to joining the EGOT club, this is the incredible story of Jennifer Hudson.
Documentary explores the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America
“They’ve been attracting pedophiles.” Filmmaker Irene Taylor investigated the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America ... #tribeca2022