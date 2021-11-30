back

The story of Josephine Baker

She fled segregation in the U.S. and became a hero in France. Cabaret star, civil rights activist, and World War 2 spy. This is the story of Josephine Baker.

11/30/2021 8:58 PM
  

3 comments

  • Madeleine S.
    7 minutes

    My late brother in law knew her

  • Brut
    29 minutes

    Josephine Baker just made history after being inducted into France's Panthéon: https://edition.cnn.com/videos/style/2021/11/30/josephine-baker-profile-france-pantheon-honored-bittermann-pkg-intl-ctw-vpx.cnn

  • Vicki P.
    an hour

    I didn't know that she was also a spy. Amazing!!

