back

The story of Michaela Coel

History-making Emmy winner, poet, sexual assault survivor ... This is the life of Michaela Coel.

09/21/2021 9:53 PMupdated: 09/21/2021 9:54 PM

Pop Culture

  1. 7:49

    The life of Shakira

  2. 3:53

    The story of Michaela Coel

  3. 6:05

    The life of Billie Eilish

  4. 7:46

    The life of Harry Styles

  5. 0:59

    Willie Garson, remembered

  6. 2:32

    Meet the Chonga Girls

117 comments

  • Daniela L.
    3 hours

    Amazing person 🙌🏾❤️

  • Yvette D.
    9 hours

    Love you!

  • Feargal B.
    10 hours

    Don't know why BRUT features here but cant wait to see what this woman does next, Incredible talent!

  • Evelyn M.
    13 hours

    She's a beautiful woman

  • Kwame B.
    16 hours

    Okay....A Ghanaian 🤸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Mack C.
    21 hours

    Jio mi bopel

  • Ahmad A.
    a day

    Inspiration

  • Mu V.
    a day

    Quenn😍

  • Corinne G.
    a day

    What a beautiful, amazing, talented woman

  • Doreen S.
    a day

    Engaging and enchanting!

  • Amber N.
    a day

    I love her!!! She is brilliant, articulate, talented and beautiful🌟

  • Abbie W.
    2 days

    She is an amazing woman. Absolutely unreal 💞

  • Nalva S.
    2 days

    She is a genius, absolutely brilliant ❤️

  • Huntress T.
    2 days

    She is SO beautiful and enigmatic!

  • Liam I.
    2 days

    Who?

  • Marie T.
    2 days

    Much more than Inspirational!❤❤❤❤

  • Anika A.
    2 days

    i want to see what i see when i walk down the street...

  • Mathew B.
    2 days

    Very inspiring epitomy for bold and beautiful women race 👍

  • Eunice W.
    2 days

    Michaela keep soaring high. We are so proud of you 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭

  • Shraddha S.
    2 days

    Chewing gum is the one the best series I have ever seen on Netflix...she has a great comic timing. i so badly wana watch I may destroy you but I don't have the access to BBC/HBO channel 😔