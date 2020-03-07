back
The story of Sacha Baron Cohen
He's believed to have crashed a far-right rally and gotten the public to join in a racist sing-along. He's made a career out of pranking people into revealing their own bigotry. This is the story of Sacha Baron Cohen.
07/03/2020 3:26 PM
- 2.8m
- 28.8k
- 1.9k
941 comments
Seton M.29 minutes
it’s strange hearing his actual accent hahaha
Eusebio V.29 minutes
he's the 🐐 no lie
Dion S.30 minutes
the man eh
Vexzus F.35 minutes
Still to see one movie or skit that I didnt get bored watching.
Ian P.37 minutes
And when you portrayed someone from Kazakhstan as goat shaggers, did you apologise? When you portrayed a white teen pretending to be black it did what?
Phillip S.38 minutes
He should run for president of the US and not that gay fish Kayne West. ( I am not homophobic towards gay fish, but I just don't think one should run a country)
Muhammad A.40 minutes
This guys from movie dictator right?
Santosh H.41 minutes
He is general admiral aladeen
Chels K.42 minutes
interesting
Alec P.42 minutes
And people like you, show the world, how destructive and hypocritical the entertainment industry is.
Komang P.44 minutes
Aladeen mtfk
Greg G.44 minutes
I mean, they kinda blow up spontaneously lol
Andrew P.an hour
How can u be racest against a religion. All religions are ideas not races. So ppl paid to watch a fight and u start kissing a guy i would be pissed off allso thay did not pay to watch to people kiss
Mohd R.an hour
i dont know which is true.
Lee H.an hour
amazing guy
Roberto R.an hour
Faria muito esse cara pqp
Dennie C.an hour
A tool of Satan's darkness. Look at what the politicians are doing for a vote....... Allowing people to get out of jail, giving people free stuff, trying to lower the voting age to 16.... We are at the end of the age.. harkin oh my people my church, the axe is laid to the root of the tree. Repent now until be before it's too late. Says the Lord God Almighty
Mike S.an hour
Borat was genius .
Pascal R.an hour
This guy is our generation’s Peter Sellers.
Apez A.an hour
💃💃💃💃 la la la la laa