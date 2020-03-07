back

The story of Sacha Baron Cohen

He's believed to have crashed a far-right rally and gotten the public to join in a racist sing-along. He's made a career out of pranking people into revealing their own bigotry. This is the story of Sacha Baron Cohen.

07/03/2020 3:26 PM
  • 2.8m
  • 1.9k

Pop Culture

941 comments

  • Seton M.
    29 minutes

    it’s strange hearing his actual accent hahaha

  • Eusebio V.
    29 minutes

    he's the 🐐 no lie

  • Dion S.
    30 minutes

    the man eh

  • Vexzus F.
    35 minutes

    Still to see one movie or skit that I didnt get bored watching.

  • Ian P.
    37 minutes

    And when you portrayed someone from Kazakhstan as goat shaggers, did you apologise? When you portrayed a white teen pretending to be black it did what?

  • Phillip S.
    38 minutes

    He should run for president of the US and not that gay fish Kayne West. ( I am not homophobic towards gay fish, but I just don't think one should run a country)

  • Muhammad A.
    40 minutes

    This guys from movie dictator right?

  • Santosh H.
    41 minutes

    He is general admiral aladeen

  • Chels K.
    42 minutes

    interesting

  • Alec P.
    42 minutes

    And people like you, show the world, how destructive and hypocritical the entertainment industry is.

  • Komang P.
    44 minutes

    Aladeen mtfk

  • Greg G.
    44 minutes

    I mean, they kinda blow up spontaneously lol

  • Andrew P.
    an hour

    How can u be racest against a religion. All religions are ideas not races. So ppl paid to watch a fight and u start kissing a guy i would be pissed off allso thay did not pay to watch to people kiss

  • Mohd R.
    an hour

    i dont know which is true.

  • Lee H.
    an hour

    amazing guy

  • Roberto R.
    an hour

    Faria muito esse cara pqp

  • Dennie C.
    an hour

    A tool of Satan's darkness. Look at what the politicians are doing for a vote....... Allowing people to get out of jail, giving people free stuff, trying to lower the voting age to 16.... We are at the end of the age.. harkin oh my people my church, the axe is laid to the root of the tree. Repent now until be before it's too late. Says the Lord God Almighty

  • Mike S.
    an hour

    Borat was genius .

  • Pascal R.
    an hour

    This guy is our generation’s Peter Sellers.

  • Apez A.
    an hour

    💃💃💃💃 la la la la laa