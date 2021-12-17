back

The story of Spider-Man

"With great power comes great responsibility." He was a nerdy teen. He became one of Marvel's most iconic superheroes. This is the story of Spider-Man.

12/17/2021 8:58 PM
  • Brut
    24 minutes

    As the new movie, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" releases, a look at the inspiration behind creating the superhero: https://www.etonline.com/stan-lee-on-his-spider-man-inspiration-moment-and-peter-parkers-enduring-popularity-flashback

