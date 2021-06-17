back

The story of the "Last Leonardo"

It is the most expensive painting in the world and it's also the most mysterious. This is the story of "Salvator Mundi," sold as the lost masterpiece of Leonardo Da Vinci.

06/17/2021 10:22 PMupdated: 06/17/2021 10:24 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:54

    The story of the "Last Leonardo"

  2. 5:04

    The secret lives of New York City's drag queens

  3. 4:05

    She's fighting for murdered and missing Indigenous women

  4. 5:18

    Michelle Visage says her breast implants made her sick

  5. 6:58

    The history of the American flag

  6. 4:05

    Indigenous educator on her family's residential school history

10 comments

  • Tebo D.
    3 hours

    Stupid lousy art

  • Noor M.
    3 hours

    The painting looks like It's gonna come out and say " Infinite Void'

  • Ravi S.
    5 hours

    Wtf! 400 Million dollars! Crazy mfs!

  • Jackson Ben
    5 hours

    Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !!  Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ...   Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours.   (1) No direction required   (2) No hidden fees   (3) No fraud   Join us now 👉On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481

  • Omar K.
    8 hours

    Léonardo was black 🙄

  • Isaac A.
    11 hours

    The painting of Leonardo's little boyfriend.

  • Paw A.
    11 hours

    Mona Lisa's brother?

  • Bill M.
    11 hours

    I saw this up close at the Da Vinci exhibition at the National Gallery: it’s stunning.

  • Brut
    11 hours

    The painting is the subject of a documentary, “The Lost Leonardo”, which premiered at the Film Festival: https://deadline.com/video/the-lost-leonardo-documentary-director-andreas-koefoed-interview-tribeca-studio-video/

  • Natasha F.
    11 hours

    That looks like a DaVinci but it could be one of his pupils.