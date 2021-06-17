back
The story of the "Last Leonardo"
It is the most expensive painting in the world and it's also the most mysterious. This is the story of "Salvator Mundi," sold as the lost masterpiece of Leonardo Da Vinci.
06/17/2021 10:22 PMupdated: 06/17/2021 10:24 PM
10 comments
Tebo D.3 hours
Stupid lousy art
Noor M.3 hours
The painting looks like It's gonna come out and say " Infinite Void'
Ravi S.5 hours
Wtf! 400 Million dollars! Crazy mfs!
Jackson Ben5 hours
Omar K.8 hours
Léonardo was black 🙄
Isaac A.11 hours
The painting of Leonardo's little boyfriend.
Paw A.11 hours
Mona Lisa's brother?
Bill M.11 hours
I saw this up close at the Da Vinci exhibition at the National Gallery: it’s stunning.
Brut11 hours
The painting is the subject of a documentary, “The Lost Leonardo”, which premiered at the Film Festival: https://deadline.com/video/the-lost-leonardo-documentary-director-andreas-koefoed-interview-tribeca-studio-video/
Natasha F.11 hours
That looks like a DaVinci but it could be one of his pupils.