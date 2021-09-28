back
The story of TikTok's first family: the D'Amelios
Some call them TikTok’s first family, others compare them to the Kardashians... Meet the D'Amelio Family.
09/28/2021 4:52 PMupdated: 09/28/2021 4:54 PM
14 comments
Dan W.a day
If the father does not change his politics, the entire endeavor is compromised.
Beata B.3 days
Who cares than don't be followed
Oriane B.3 days
bahh
Patrick K.4 days
Never heard of them
Antonio S.4 days
In Italian they have a saying about money. denaro rende tua moglie e i tuoi figli puttane. 😂😂😂😂 lots of Italians forget this but here we can see the saying in action hahahahaha 😂😂😂
Josephine I.4 days
Sad
Liz K.4 days
Will never understand society's obsession.. especially teens... with watching other people live their lives. So bizarre and what a vapid way to live
Bungalow D.4 days
Stop making idiots famous
Ben Jackson4 days
Ari C.4 days
To me charlie damelio is just a rich kid from a family and prob has nevee been to a public school
Jennie Y.4 days
And this is what society and the world has come to....
Danielle S.5 days
Til tok was made in China, so....
Agha A.5 days
Not until there leaked tapes come out
Brad J.5 days
Never heard of them