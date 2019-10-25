back

The striking appearance of bush vipers

This snake looks like a dragon, and it's just as dangerous. Meet the bush viper. 🐍

10/25/2019 6:35 AM
  • 1.2m
  • 210

Earth

133 comments

  • Anne H.
    11/23/2019 22:20

    . Beautiful hey!

  • Allya B.
    11/21/2019 02:36

    He's such a beauty

  • Steven S.
    11/18/2019 08:21

    Fucking beautiful snakes

  • Jamie L.
    11/06/2019 17:50

    Wait you failed to mention is that they are arboreal snakes and the scales help them climb around the trees in which they live.

  • Cathleen C.
    11/04/2019 17:13

    these are pretty cool looking.

  • Euripede C.
    11/01/2019 00:19

    Amen

  • Karim G.
    10/31/2019 23:07

    سبحان الله العظيم رب العرش العظيم

  • Badri K.
    10/31/2019 22:09

    سبحان الله رب العرش العظيم

  • Badr P.
    10/31/2019 21:45

    صحراء المغربية ع

  • Ezzie V.
    10/30/2019 23:30

    Maha Besar ALLAH Allahu Akbar

  • Dewi P.
    10/30/2019 23:14

    Mengerikan...

  • Safidy N.
    10/30/2019 19:55

    io le tsimenamaso

  • Elozy E.
    10/30/2019 19:52

    I need one As a pet

  • Md A.
    10/30/2019 19:20

    sdtuj

  • Muhamad M.
    10/30/2019 18:37

    سبحان اللہ

  • عبدالله ا.
    10/30/2019 17:21

    In yty

  • Mohd M.
    10/30/2019 15:08

    Aur dara diya 😫

  • Dom B.
    10/30/2019 15:03

    long dragon bois

  • Ihsan C.
    10/30/2019 06:21

    Yaradan alahım ne güzelde yaradmiş

  • Azdine I.
    10/30/2019 05:15

    إن في خلقه شؤون