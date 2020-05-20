back

The study behind the #FruitSnackChallenge

Parents are filming their kids after they leave them alone with a bag of snacks... Did you know the research experiment behind the viral fruit snack challenge?

05/20/2020 6:59 PM
5 comments

  • Majda T.
    30 minutes

    Are you f crazy Self control isn't healthy Its self restraint Teach a person to LOVE his/her emotions Reactions have a cycle, it ends at one point, as soon as there is resolution Fuc**?**? Retards...

  • Janice L.
    41 minutes

    is this where you got the idea for Tanner to wait?

  • Edgar G.
    an hour

    Yes the marshmallow experiment

  • Sandra S.
    an hour

    The original version has more motivation for patience; this version has none, because they don't get any reward for waiting. In fact, they could get more by seriously digging in while Mom is gone.