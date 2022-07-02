The true story behind Stranger Things
“Stranger Things” season four, volume two is now streaming, and we’re shining a light on the dark origins of one of its newest characters ...
She brings dead animals to life – with taxidermy
Her job is to bring dead animals to life … Brut met Divya Anantharaman at her studio where she demystified the often misunderstood art of taxidermy.
The life of Beyoncé
She has a record-breaking career and a legacy of music celebrating Black and female power. Her latest single is being touted as the anthem for the Great Resignation. This is the life of Beyoncé.
The story of Elvis Presley
45 years after his death, a new biopic brings the King's story back to life. This is the story of Elvis Presley.
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.”
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.” He was in a homeless shelter when he first started ballet ... Now the artistic director of the New York Theater Ballet, Steven Melendez tells his story, and that of the program that taught him to dance, in the film “LIFT” ... #tribeca2022
Nobel Prize sold for $103.5 million
A Russian journalist sold his #NobelPrize to raise money for #Ukraine. #news #fyp
The truth about Shakira
She hates wardrobe fittings. She does all her own choreography. Hips don't lie … and neither does she. Here's the truth about Shakira … by Shakira.
The life of Jennifer Hudson
She had just become the first Black singer on Vogue's cover. Then, her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered. From singing on a Disney cruise ship to joining the EGOT club, this is the incredible story of Jennifer Hudson.
This filmmaker made a movie about the aftermath of her bipolar diagnosis
“If someone has bipolar disorder in your life, help them grow.” She was a freshman when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Now, Alex Heller has made a film about the year that followed ... #tribeca2022
A rom-com that tackles Gen-Z’s feelings about the climate crisis
“Our entire generation is having that question.” They star in a rom-com where the main character experiences climate doom ... Actors Kyle Allen and Alexandra Shipp tell Brut why including the climate crisis in a film about romance was important to them ... #Tribeca2022