These 'living' clothes fight air pollution
This designer's answer to fast fashion? Clothes that fight air pollution. Meet Roya Aghighi, who wants us to rethink our wardrobe...
11/27/2020 11:00 PM
2 comments
Shah A.11/28/2020 07:52
iam now in u.a.e so i interested to job with you so how
Brut11/27/2020 23:07
Roya Aghighi is reimagining fashion with "living clothes." https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/living-textiles-algae-future-sept/index.html