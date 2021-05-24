Things men have mansplained to women
Women in weed: Meet one of the first women cannabis leaders in California
Women share experience of rejecting men
Abortion before Roe v. Wade
Mothers get real about postpartum
The Only Abortion Clinic in Mississippi
She's mad when someone told her how to put gasoline while a stupid b**ch tried to fill an electric car at a gas station 🤷♂️
https://youtu.be/_pcWbnQDMD0
wait for the grandma
hilarious
Yep' well go make a sandwich then..
Toxic feminists!
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Daniel M.25 minutes
She's mad when someone told her how to put gasoline while a stupid b**ch tried to fill an electric car at a gas station 🤷♂️
Ibrahim T.39 minutes
https://youtu.be/_pcWbnQDMD0
Léa C.43 minutes
wait for the grandma
Sahar S.an hour
hilarious
Carlos S.an hour
Yep' well go make a sandwich then..
Luis D.an hour
Toxic feminists!