Things men have mansplained to women

From how to dip chips in salsa to how to fill up a car with gas, these are the things that have been mansplained to women.

05/24/2021 4:58 PM
6 comments

  • Daniel M.
    25 minutes

    She's mad when someone told her how to put gasoline while a stupid b**ch tried to fill an electric car at a gas station 🤷‍♂️

  • Ibrahim T.
    39 minutes

    https://youtu.be/_pcWbnQDMD0

  • Léa C.
    43 minutes

    wait for the grandma

  • Sahar S.
    an hour

    hilarious

  • Carlos S.
    an hour

    Yep' well go make a sandwich then..

  • Luis D.
    an hour

    Toxic feminists!

