This filmmaker made a movie about the aftermath of her bipolar diagnosis
“If someone has bipolar disorder in your life, help them grow.” She was a freshman when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Now, Alex Heller has made a film about the year that followed ... #tribeca2022
You will like also
Documentary: Ketamine for therapy: Inside a psychedelic therapy session
Ketamine or "K" is known as a party drug. Lately, it is being used to treat depression and mood disorders. For Brut, filmmaker Léo Hamelin visited a wellness center in New York during a psychedelic therapy session.
A rom-com that tackles Gen-Z’s feelings about the climate crisis
“Our entire generation is having that question.” They star in a rom-com where the main character experiences climate doom ... Actors Kyle Allen and Alexandra Shipp tell Brut why including the climate crisis in a film about romance was important to them ...
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.”
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.” He was in a homeless shelter when he first started ballet ... Now the artistic director of the New York Theater Ballet, Steven Melendez tells his story, and that of the program that taught him to dance, in the film “LIFT” ... #tribeca2022
The story of the United Palace
It's where JLo premiered the Netflix documentary "HALFTIME” … But this New York theater was nearly torn down before becoming an iconic cultural institution. Welcome to the United Palace. #tribeca2022
Who is Kate Bush?
"Stranger Things" gave the song 1985 "Running Up That Hill" new life. Who is Kate Bush, the singer behind the trending song?
How Seth Meyers handles YouTube comments
Here’s how Seth Meyers turned YouTube comments into comedy gold …
Seth Meyers reflects on his career
“It’s easier to fail as a youth than it is as an old.” Seth Meyers shared his one piece of advice for people wanting to get into comedy at the Tribeca Festival ... #Tribeca2022
Why Tyler Perry never lost faith
“Black women are my world.” At the Tribeca Festival, Tyler Perry told us about what keeps him going ... #Tribeca2022
Steve Aoki reflects on his struggles and successes
“You have to be grounded in gratitude.” At the Tribeca Festival, Steve Aoki told us about life before fame, and why his dad, Benihana founder Rocky Aoki, wasn’t originally sold on his plans to pursue music ... #Tribeca2022
The tattoo artist helping people rewrite trauma
For this tattoo artist, the perfect tattoo is an invisible one. Meet Jody Stoski who camouflages people's scars with paramedical tattoos.