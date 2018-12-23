back

This "Guess Who?" Game Celebrates Women

"Who's She?" This woman gave a popular kids game a modern update to celebrate women and discard beauty standards. ♀️

12/23/2018
Brut. Originals

18 comments

  • Susana S.
    06/30/2019 23:10

    I want one please

  • Who's S.
    01/03/2019 23:31

    Yeaaay thanks for sharing & support ! (but wow do I look exhausted in this interview ! :) This was definetely the end of the kickstarter campaign and a full month of being sleep deprived! ! 😅 )

  • Olga N.
    12/28/2018 15:18

    Where do I purchase?

  • Carmel B.
    12/26/2018 07:01

    !!!

  • Marina L.
    12/25/2018 09:00

    tror du hade gillat detta spelet 🙈

  • Habeeba Y.
    12/24/2018 20:27

    get this for me

  • Jennifer D.
    12/24/2018 12:32

    miraaaaa

  • Oum S.
    12/24/2018 11:55

    you are like theme why not you will be very celebrety woman for exemple a future writer inchallah my dear

  • Paulina R.
    12/24/2018 04:42

    Miren

  • Fides J.
    12/24/2018 02:20

    ❤️

  • Hope D.
    12/24/2018 01:44

    Cool game.

  • Lorraine H.
    12/24/2018 01:18

    je te l'avais déjà montré je crois mais au cas où... :3

  • Antonio S.
    12/24/2018 01:13

    But how do we know they wanted to be addressed as such?

  • Syedah A.
    12/24/2018 00:19

    this is it!

  • احمد س.
    12/23/2018 21:23

    .

  • Ali V.
    12/23/2018 21:18

    c'est ça qu'on veut !!!

  • Christopher J.
    12/23/2018 20:40

    this is why people laugh at you

  • Rob P.
    12/23/2018 20:40

    Discard beauty standards? Because the standard version of Guess Who held women to unrealistic beauty standards did it? 😂 Looks like she just made a sexist version by removing men.