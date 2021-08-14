back

This guy draws Vin Diesel every day

This college student draws a picture of Vin Diesel every day. Here's why he's doing it ...

08/14/2021 12:58 PM

Pop Culture

  1. 7:49

    The life of Shakira

  2. 5:13

    Beyond the music and drama of "Love & Hip Hop"

  3. 5:43

    This guy draws Vin Diesel every day

  4. 6:58

    The story of Lizzo

  5. 3:33

    "Jeopardy!" names new hosts

  6. 7:50

    The life of Beyoncé

1 comment

  • Ben Jackson
    4 days

    Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481