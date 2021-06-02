back
This urban explorer is busting stereotypes
"People are like 'This is not what Muslim women do. This is what white boys do.'" Meet Mahnaji. She climbs to the highest points of Manhattan, breaking stereotypes as she goes.
02/06/2021 6:59 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
15 comments
Murtala M.a day
I love her for marriage wo 😃
Murtala M.a day
I love this lady
Hassan K.2 days
ninja
Erik F.2 days
I love how only when the comment is about “white people” it’s not racist. If I were to say “this is what black boys do” everyone to include Brut would be commenting non stop calling me racist. Why does it matter what color the people are that do anything. The fact that it’s always mentioned proves the pure focus of these same people who claim to not be racist...but in fact only focus on color. Sad.....
Marcy B.2 days
More power to you!
Faris M.2 days
Putting your life into risk .cannot be explorer .
Ben W.2 days
Now that's radical islam!
Umar F.2 days
Right girl for Sarim
Ahmed M.3 days
Ive literally never heard anyone ever say that
Cristian L.3 days
"People are like 'This is not what Muslim women do. This is what white boys do.'" I believe she is referring to Muslim men who get furious when their wives or daughters leave the house without their approval!
Alex J.3 days
A very spiritual approach to Urban Exploration.
Victory V.3 days
Really??
Mohd M.3 days
One step away from long sleep.
Akwasi A.3 days
When death keeps calling and you don't give a ***k
Esan C.3 days
Wow stunning AND brave too!