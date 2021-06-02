back

This urban explorer is busting stereotypes

"People are like 'This is not what Muslim women do. This is what white boys do.'" Meet Mahnaji. She climbs to the highest points of Manhattan, breaking stereotypes as she goes.

02/06/2021 6:59 PM

Breaking Stereotypes

15 comments

  • Murtala M.
    a day

    I love her for marriage wo 😃

  • Murtala M.
    a day

    I love this lady

  • Hassan K.
    2 days

    ninja

  • Erik F.
    2 days

    I love how only when the comment is about “white people” it’s not racist. If I were to say “this is what black boys do” everyone to include Brut would be commenting non stop calling me racist. Why does it matter what color the people are that do anything. The fact that it’s always mentioned proves the pure focus of these same people who claim to not be racist...but in fact only focus on color. Sad.....

  • Marcy B.
    2 days

    More power to you!

  • Faris M.
    2 days

    Putting your life into risk .cannot be explorer .

  • Ben W.
    2 days

    Now that's radical islam!

  • Umar F.
    2 days

    Right girl for Sarim

  • Ahmed M.
    3 days

    Ive literally never heard anyone ever say that

  • Cristian L.
    3 days

    "People are like 'This is not what Muslim women do. This is what white boys do.'" I believe she is referring to Muslim men who get furious when their wives or daughters leave the house without their approval!

  • Alex J.
    3 days

    A very spiritual approach to Urban Exploration.

  • Victory V.
    3 days

    Really??

  • Mohd M.
    3 days

    One step away from long sleep.

  • Akwasi A.
    3 days

    When death keeps calling and you don't give a ***k

  • Esan C.
    3 days

    Wow stunning AND brave too!

