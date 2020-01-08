TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing
A day in the life of a transgender sex worker
Free tattoo removal to transform lives
The life of John Lewis
Waacking: Making people see the music
The rise of Wheelchair Motocross
This makes me so happy and so sad at the same time because I wish I and many others could take part but most of us don’t know our origins that far back or have had our culture torn from us.
Watch more of Milan's videos on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@milan.mathew
2 comments
Amel d.21 minutes
This makes me so happy and so sad at the same time because I wish I and many others could take part but most of us don’t know our origins that far back or have had our culture torn from us.
Bruta day
Watch more of Milan's videos on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@milan.mathew