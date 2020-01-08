back

TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing

Wearing your culture with pride. This TikToker turned the #hotseatchallenge into a way to show your heritage to the world.

08/01/2020 8:59 PM
2 comments

  • Amel d.
    21 minutes

    This makes me so happy and so sad at the same time because I wish I and many others could take part but most of us don’t know our origins that far back or have had our culture torn from us.

  • Brut
    a day

    Watch more of Milan's videos on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@milan.mathew