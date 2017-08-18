Tina Fey's back

Let her eat cake! 🍰 Tina Fey is back at the Weekend Update desk to help you deal with this whole Nazi thing.
Juan F.11/01/2018 10:15
Lady you are always wwlcome to go back under a rock...sitting there talking all that smack of the very same people and country that saved your family from extinction by the germans. You are trash.
Bryony N.08/21/2018 00:39
One of my all time favourite clips!! 😂
Joanne M.08/20/2018 06:10
Lol
Meagan S.01/26/2018 17:43
👑
Paulo M.01/24/2018 12:38
essa mina!
Yvette K.12/23/2017 14:12
So true
Anna M.11/16/2017 10:00
<3
Chase K.09/25/2017 05:46
This lady is not funny at all. She's a paid actress and we are going to take advice in a political stance ?? She's paid to speak and she does not make me laugh at all ever even before election. What a shitty video
Iris A.09/23/2017 04:56
😂
Drew F.08/30/2017 20:06
Also , race is all human not color
Drew F.08/30/2017 20:05
So almost all of you miss the point here, standing rock was the flash point for rebellion against blind ambition and corporate lead greed, and environmental degradation!
Roger R.08/29/2017 18:30
WOW ----LOT'S OF HATERS HERE-----https://youtu.be/BWTqj5lvkFs
Zak W.08/27/2017 20:00
She does know a lot of those "chinless turds" marched at standing Rock too in support of the Native Americans, right?
Laura P.08/27/2017 17:20
Angelica Castellanos MacDonald cake solves everything 😂😂😂
Jackie J.08/25/2017 18:52
Quit. Stop your spewing of hate all you Hollywood ppl think ppl care about what you think. Get a education and put the power you think you have to good use Negative crap getting old we look like a bunch of idiots
Eric H.08/25/2017 02:10
Love you Tina.
Jocelyn G.08/24/2017 22:58
I love her and I get what she is saying. Shes pointing out that there are several etgnic groups disenfranchised in this country and there are people who can do something about it.... Except they "eat cake" keeping silent when its it time to stop being silent and say something
FemmeFatale M.08/24/2017 14:13
You are welcome to dinner at my house any day Tina Fey LOL... Look at her my kind of gal 😂
Tammi M.08/24/2017 12:53
This entire show is a platform for libs.....so pathetic
Sophia S.08/24/2017 07:33
😂❤️