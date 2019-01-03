Trump's Awkward Moments With Kids

And you thought he was awkward with adults — here's Trump with kids. 😱
David E.01/07/2019 15:07
These kids have every rights to be scared of Trump, even us adults cried when we are near him.
Vonne E.01/07/2019 14:27
Did he try to kiss that baby in her mouth 😳😩🤦🏿😕
Ayesha M.01/07/2019 12:55
Chris J.01/07/2019 12:25
Show all the awkward interactions between Joe Biden and children. If you want to see creepy, watch the videos of Biden and kids.
Michael C.01/07/2019 12:00
Shruti R.01/07/2019 11:15
Monica W.01/07/2019 10:18
Kids know
Dee B.01/07/2019 09:50
this is why he doesn't own a dog........all animals and children KNOW a creep when the meet on.........really LOOK at the looks on those children's faces.
Tiffanye Y.01/07/2019 09:44
What dumb ass adult subjected these poor little angels to that monster? You can tell that they were totally uncomfortable with him! Put that beautiful little girl down! She had a look like "His breath stinks"
Gary W.01/07/2019 07:42
......pervert.......
Talia T.01/07/2019 07:41
Hes a creep. The biggest creep on earth
John W.01/07/2019 05:51
You wanna know who else is "awkward" with kids? The people who think it's okay to chop them up and sluice them into drains. I just don't know.... It just seems like if you think it morally acceptable--nay praiseworthy--to MURDER children then criticizing someone else for being uncomfortable around them seems....ironic I suppose.
Naa K.01/07/2019 05:41
He reminds me of that uncle you’re not allowed to a alone with anywhere...😂😂
Justin K.01/07/2019 05:24
It is so sad to see an adult struggling to form a bond with a child 10 times his age.
Roger G.01/07/2019 05:15
Kevin M.01/07/2019 04:14
Chun J.01/07/2019 03:21
Valarie P.01/07/2019 03:09
He's retarded
Thai X.01/07/2019 02:59
Breaking News: Syria's Assad has not chemical gas his people the last 6 months and Ukraine is still holding strong against Putin
Judith O.01/07/2019 02:03
Get that child away from that creature!!!!