Uma Thurman On Weinstein

Uma Thurman held it in long enough. Now, she's detailing allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein. (via Brut India)
54 comments
Autumn R.02/25/2018 03:04
Who would dare mess with "Black Mamba"?! Or any woman. We're all Beatrix inside.
Melissa M.02/19/2018 06:10
He is such a lying pos. What a sick creature. Ugh. I hope this brave women send his nasty ass up for many years. Let him deal with sexual assault on a daily basis. Ick
Ozden K.02/18/2018 19:00
Yea..yea... all the same story..
Karim R.02/14/2018 09:44
Anybody on this thread that doubts these women and is saying really mean things, pretend that's your wife or your sister or your daughter or your mother... How would you feel if the entire country was judging her about what happened to her... saying that they don't believe her and she should have come forward sooner... Unless you're a rape Survivor or sexual assault Survivor you shouldn't say things like that... It's insensitive and one day that shoe might be on the other foot it might happen to you and then you'll know how that feels... and I hope that never happens... because she is somebody's life and sister and daughter and this is hurting everybody around her...
Abd E.02/12/2018 18:39
Am I the only one who thought it was Madona?
Wissem B.02/12/2018 18:31
Son oreille on dirait une elfe
Eugenio S.02/12/2018 16:21
Just to clarify Tarantino too took distance from Weinstein.
Saifur R.02/12/2018 15:43
Iftekhar Tomal
Ana S.02/12/2018 05:57
Great that she exposes this guy. The truth is the truth even if nobody sustains it, wrong is wrong even if everybody will consder it right. 😊 Nothing is" too late" to show the real face of agressors. Ignorant people blame victims
Ina P.02/12/2018 04:27
😢
Nae A.02/12/2018 04:17
Noooo
Bruce C.02/12/2018 04:06
I can't imagine any woman being interested in Weinstien to begin with..It is a bit late for Ms. Thurman to come forward...in some peoples eyes. Allegations of sexual assault are hard to prove without a witness...on the other hand Harvey Wienstien's career was already finished before she came forward...so does "piling on" do any good?... I'm sure it made Ms. Thurman feel better to get some closure ...and Harvey should be shamed publicly....often.
Arminda B.02/11/2018 12:01
You attacked a VICTIM youre a rapist too you dont believe her? Then shut up...maybe one of your family members was raped too but quiet about it. Rape happens.
Arminda B.02/11/2018 11:58
Sad coz a woman will tell the world what happened to her...ppl harass her for that. Its double or tri-rape getting bashed by ppl who dont know the truth...or know it but just want to mess her up. Shes just a woman to some people. Its ok to be harassed molested beaten used...just a woman why believe her....to some people.
Arminda B.02/11/2018 11:55
Rape is rape...she must be in her early 20's in the 90's or younger n not that popular. She may lose a growing career if she blew up n tell ppl about the harassment. Many directors n producers use power to abuse women. There are so mny actresses out there being harassed but just cant tell ppl coz they were too embarassed ...family friends losing career. A big time guy can cover up his sins ...she may not be the only one. He can just pay ppl to be quiet.
April D.02/11/2018 07:14
this is you 😂
Tania B.02/11/2018 03:39
I saw that and thought to myself that somewhere, there was going to be a very very scared man...
Caterina S.02/10/2018 20:24
all rapists ''misread' signals!!!!
John S.02/10/2018 10:06
Don’t forget; they are actors.
Kara Z.02/10/2018 08:02
wow