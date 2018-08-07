back

Venom-star Riz Ahmed for more diversity in Hollywood

"Venom"-star Riz Ahmed's blockbuster success is giving him a bigger platform to continue his call for more representation in Hollywood.

08/07/2018 5:01 PM
  • 165.2k
  • 23

13 comments

  • Shaheer A.
    08/29/2018 18:01

    People are like "I wanna marry him" rather than applauding the message.😂

  • Kevin P.
    08/28/2018 18:26

    No one cares

  • Barron G.
    08/25/2018 16:01

    Talking about diversity where's diversity in Islamic country total fail...

  • Afzal K.
    08/25/2018 02:36

    A superb actor and a great human being

  • Urooj M.
    08/20/2018 17:02

    ❤️ love him

  • Oussa M.
    08/19/2018 15:28

    yadra hhh

  • Daniyal A.
    08/19/2018 14:52

    Best wishes mate. Represent us well! 👍

  • Prathamesh G.
    08/17/2018 07:56

    These kind of people are the reason why there is a divide in the society Everyone pertains to equal laws, everyone has equal rights now In the past, this was agreeable, not now.

  • Aima A.
    08/14/2018 22:27

    I would marry him for his accent

  • Taha H.
    08/14/2018 22:22

    I'm a muslim And i agree that most of us suck I probably suck

  • Cheema S.
    08/12/2018 17:02

    #100% 👍

  • Gourab S.
    08/11/2018 03:40

    Rather then he should give his Pakistani brothers lesson not to promote terrorism

  • Alex Z.
    08/08/2018 10:47

    c’est lui le sosie