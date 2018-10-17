back

Vic Mensa is calling out hip-hop artists who abuse women

Rapper Vic Mensa is calling out hip-hop artists who abuse women — and he even went in on the late XXXTentacion. 🎤

10/17/2018 3:24 PM
  • 861.0k
  • 89

60 comments

  • Sunil A.
    01/01/2019 02:29

    Bullar come st.Lucia uh for me xxx you out

  • Joshua P.
    12/31/2018 22:45

    You looking for attention man , be real

  • Marc R.
    12/31/2018 05:00

    he beat his wife tho

  • Javier M.
    12/30/2018 20:32

    Vic who?

  • Ray T.
    12/30/2018 07:49

    .

  • Luis C.
    12/29/2018 08:57

    Vic mensa 👎🏽

  • Awang K.
    12/27/2018 03:21

    Ohhhh thanks for telling me something that was so obvious

  • Laurel W.
    12/27/2018 01:27

    Proud of u bro. I don't know why people continue to idolize these rappers after they've been incarcerated, get caught with guns etc. The same thing we trying to teach our not to do. We all make mistakes in life but I hope others will join u in trying to stop these abuses

  • Rafa L.
    12/24/2018 14:03

    MENSA MEANS STUPID IN SPANISH.

  • Andrés F.
    12/23/2018 20:04

    XXXTinct

  • Elimon U.
    12/21/2018 22:40

    Thanks bro

  • Danger R.
    12/19/2018 02:29

    I used to like this page once upon a time

  • Brey C.
    12/14/2018 06:27

    oof..

  • Luis E.
    12/13/2018 16:23

    I called' em out too. Women beater pedophiles.

  • Ouedraogo L.
    12/12/2018 19:49

    God bless you forever

  • Mutekelele M.
    12/09/2018 10:03

    You XXX fans 😞ni

  • Jose R.
    12/08/2018 21:59

    But this your way of getting attention

  • Belle E.
    12/07/2018 08:29

    🙌🏼

  • Rosette T.
    12/05/2018 08:59

    Right on my brother

  • Àbadhutababa D.
    11/30/2018 23:10

    I love you hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii handsome