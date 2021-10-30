back

Was Halloween always “sexy”?

Sexy Bernie Sanders, sexy It clown, sexy chicken sandwich ... Halloween is becoming increasingly sexualized. Here’s why some people are pushing back.

10/30/2021 5:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:46

    Was Halloween always “sexy”?

  2. 4:51

    What Venus can teach us about global warming

  3. 5:36

    The life of Mark Zuckerberg

  4. 5:01

    Why are women removing their IUDs at home?

  5. 3:03

    What Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs

  6. 3:42

    Deadnames, explained

2 comments

  • Steve A.
    an hour

    If women didn't sexulize costumes to stsrt with they wouldn't market them as so.

  • Hodi E.
    an hour

    Loads of bullcrap. Wear what you f*cking want. Most places are selling what's on demand. Most those costumes are not even for regular " PARTIES "

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.