back
Was Halloween always “sexy”?
Sexy Bernie Sanders, sexy It clown, sexy chicken sandwich ... Halloween is becoming increasingly sexualized. Here’s why some people are pushing back.
10/30/2021 5:58 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2 comments
Steve A.an hour
If women didn't sexulize costumes to stsrt with they wouldn't market them as so.
Hodi E.an hour
Loads of bullcrap. Wear what you f*cking want. Most places are selling what's on demand. Most those costumes are not even for regular " PARTIES "