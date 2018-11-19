Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

This heavy metal church is out to prove that God rocks. 🤘
418 comments
Braden R.3 days
This is entertainment not worship
Carl W.11/26/2019 02:28
Mag-deacon ko diri. 🤣🤣🤣
Vedant S.11/24/2019 06:30
you have been doing it wrong.
Zay J.11/23/2019 23:05
😂
Christopher S.11/22/2019 00:37
Aman
Henry G.11/21/2019 13:45
The word of God no matter how it's preached brings gods people to become one under god
Scott S.11/19/2019 05:35
Rises ✋ they claim to be against the grain and a heavy metal church yet plays Top 50 Chart Pop Christian Music...
Benjamin B.11/19/2019 02:06
To quote the great Hank Hill, "You're not making church any better, you're just making rock and roll worse"
Jessie C.11/18/2019 16:04
Love this as long as we have a relationship with God! That's what is important!
Marcus R.11/18/2019 15:00
Vejam isso pecadores
Kaya S.11/18/2019 13:37
No thanks I like my metal like I like my life choices Hellish
Stuart Y.11/18/2019 12:40
This is hilarious.
Cheyeanne B.11/18/2019 11:51
I need to go
Jason A.11/18/2019 11:41
I'm sure not paying taxes doesn't hurt eh
Angel C.11/18/2019 03:53
What a clowns they would do anything for the mighty dollar wasnt heavy metal considered by them devils music
Kimberly B.11/18/2019 01:05
That's awesome!
Ariel C.11/17/2019 20:07
Cults!
Jill F.11/17/2019 19:49
🤦♀️
Johnny K.11/17/2019 18:37
Id even go there.. as an atheist...
Malcolm H.11/17/2019 17:46
When God calls you to serve, you don't question Him, you just serve. Your message is bringing the flock that would usually avoid the meadow into His loving embrace, sir. Ignore these self-righteous pretenders who said you would burn in hell. They know nothing of Christ's love. Look at the apostles Jesus had: foul-mouthed barflies like Peter who cursed enough to make a drunken sailor cry for his mother, prostitutes like Mary Magdalene who was almost stoned to death for having sexual relations with men she hardly knew, tax collectors, considered to be traitors and the lowest forms of life like Matthew, Paul whose initial goal was to persecute every Christian he could get his hands on. You are doing God's Work, that's all you need. God bless you, sir. God bless you and your ministry. The Lord works in mysterious ways, He comes in all shapes and forms.