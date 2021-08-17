back
Welcome to queer Muslim TikTok
"Why is it the norm that every time a queer Muslim person exists, it's a shock?" Queer Muslim influencers are taking the internet by storm by making a space for themselves on social media …
08/17/2021 5:00 PM
16 comments
James J.8 hours
Yea try that in a muslim controlled country
Rávèn D.9 hours
I do love you all.....❤️❤️❤️
But still, you have to take control ok?
Love them? They are free as a birdy birdy.....
Sriram N.2 days
Queer Muslim means what ????
Candace L.2 days
Good luck being "yourself" in a Muslim country.
John S.2 days
What a ...queer video 😂😂😂
Walter B.2 days
Queers are like Vegans,they need to tell you....
Abdul A.2 days
قبحكم الله
Oscar C.2 days
Reprobate Minds!!!
Ryan C.2 days
Literally no one asks or wonders that. In fact no one at all cares how one achieves their sexual gratification, stop trying to make it matter
Abdul R.2 days
Haha Confused
Neal A.2 days
You can only expess yourselves like this here in the West, correct ?
Angelo K.2 days
All good, they ended up blaming Whites and the West. It's Brut approved then. I was a bit surpprised at first but makes sense now. 🙂
Brut2 days
You can follow these creators on TikTok @hammyenbywammy @maroodi_ @gigistherapyworld @raiya.sunshine @queerpalestinian @dexxone
John S.2 days
