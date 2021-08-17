back

Welcome to queer Muslim TikTok

"Why is it the norm that every time a queer Muslim person exists, it's a shock?" Queer Muslim influencers are taking the internet by storm by making a space for themselves on social media …

08/17/2021 5:00 PM

16 comments

  • James J.
    8 hours

    Yea try that in a muslim controlled country

  • Rávèn D.
    9 hours

    I do love you all.....❤️❤️❤️

  • Rávèn D.
    9 hours

    But still, you have to take control ok?

  • Rávèn D.
    9 hours

    Love them? They are free as a birdy birdy.....

  • Sriram N.
    2 days

    Queer Muslim means what ????

  • Candace L.
    2 days

    Good luck being "yourself" in a Muslim country.

  • John S.
    2 days

    What a ...queer video 😂😂😂

  • Walter B.
    2 days

    Queers are like Vegans,they need to tell you....

  • Abdul A.
    2 days

    قبحكم الله

  • Oscar C.
    2 days

    Reprobate Minds!!!

  • Ryan C.
    2 days

    Literally no one asks or wonders that. In fact no one at all cares how one achieves their sexual gratification, stop trying to make it matter

  • Abdul R.
    2 days

    Haha Confused

  • Neal A.
    2 days

    You can only expess yourselves like this here in the West, correct ?

  • Angelo K.
    2 days

    All good, they ended up blaming Whites and the West. It's Brut approved then. I was a bit surpprised at first but makes sense now. 🙂

  • Brut
    2 days

    You can follow these creators on TikTok @hammyenbywammy @maroodi_ @gigistherapyworld @raiya.sunshine @queerpalestinian @dexxone

  • John S.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/5_kySWLbl8I please subscribe 😂😅🤣🤲🏿