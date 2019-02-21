back
What can we use instead of palm oil?
From biscuits to soap, the whole world is hooked on palm oil. But could we break this habit?
02/21/2019 7:07 AM
47 comments
Puja G.06/21/2019 11:13
I think what we need to do is encourage local products and oils available in from our own farmers.for example South India is rich in peanut, sesame and coconut oil. This way there produce will improve and they will have business. Other than that any cost of transportation, dependence on fossil fuel etc and large scale manufacturing and wastage will decrease. It will have a large impact on global players.. local farmers will prosper.. Maybe prices would rise slightly but in the long run benefit our children. Open to more ideas... :-)
Michael T.06/21/2019 09:05
Conspicuous consumption is what needs adjusting . It seems as if this is as good a crop for fats as can be expected but the immensity of production can't justify deforestation .
Alice D.06/20/2019 15:15
Hemp oil! It’s healthy, hearty, requires less: land, water, pesticides. Cultivation trials in tropical areas are proving successful. Empty promises from palm oil producers for this many years will not solve this crisis. Bold action against the multinationals who don’t care if we lose these precious species is the very least we can do. Send the only message they listen to🌏🐅
Jim C.06/20/2019 11:16
You might find this interesting, given what we were talking about earlier
Amanda R.06/20/2019 08:26
The world isn't hooked on palm oil, the food industry is, with a view to turning large profits.
Hà N.06/20/2019 07:17
Totally agree
Cherrymar B.06/20/2019 04:28
Malaysia.. M
Eva M.06/20/2019 04:16
so much deforestation in indonesia because of palm oil industy
Magie M.06/20/2019 00:02
Yes many killed and displaced animals in cutting down their natural habitat in quest for $$$$$
Lokesh C.06/19/2019 23:51
Use ground nut oil which is good for health
Carol H.06/19/2019 22:24
Only by looking at the ingredients on products !
Emilio C.06/19/2019 22:07
Who tf cares about what people want honestly they only want their money, there would be no demand of a discontinued product, we dont need half the products they sell us with palm oil
Magdalena T.06/19/2019 21:20
Whar is ‘sustainable palm oil’!’? Just stay away from rain forests!
Mardi V.06/19/2019 20:30
STOP planting it. If they can't get it, they'll find something else.
Victoria C.06/19/2019 20:03
Break a habit by stop doing it.
Claudia W.06/19/2019 19:50
There are an endless supply of food grade oil ... It's in everything and even if we could moderate our personal intake ... The company's market will find it another avenue ..This is a land management issue and or a country where we have no control ...
Tarma T.06/19/2019 19:03
Each country should produce for itself the fats (and foods) it needs, so the poor countries would not devastate their natural biodiversity for the sake of the rich, as it was before corporate globalisation.
Del T.06/19/2019 18:47
Why is it that people always got to find something to bicker about
Patricia K.06/19/2019 18:46
The deviation caused by this crop does not equal any benefits from it.
Tanya L.06/19/2019 18:46
Hemp all the way