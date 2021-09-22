back

Willie Garson, remembered

He played Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved Stanford Blatch in “Sex and the City.” And for him, the show was about much more than just sex... Actor Willie Garson passed away at 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

09/22/2021 5:41 PMupdated: 09/22/2021 5:42 PM

Pop Culture

  1. 7:49

    The life of Shakira

  2. 3:53

    The story of Michaela Coel

  3. 6:05

    The life of Billie Eilish

  4. 7:46

    The life of Harry Styles

  5. 0:59

    Willie Garson, remembered

  6. 2:32

    Meet the Chonga Girls

7 comments

  • Sara M.
    3 days

    RIP, will be missed, so very sad

  • Adele P.
    5 days

    You will be missed. RIP

  • Nadereh S.
    6 days

    It is heartbreaking ❤️‍🩹 💔

  • Marian V.
    6 days

    So sad/

  • Carlos S.
    7 days

    So he was gay?

  • Laure D.
    7 days

    RIP

  • Opal L.
    7 days

    RIP