Willie Garson, remembered
He played Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved Stanford Blatch in “Sex and the City.” And for him, the show was about much more than just sex... Actor Willie Garson passed away at 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
09/22/2021 5:41 PMupdated: 09/22/2021 5:42 PM
7 comments
Sara M.3 days
RIP, will be missed, so very sad
Adele P.5 days
You will be missed. RIP
Nadereh S.6 days
It is heartbreaking ❤️🩹 💔
Marian V.6 days
So sad/
Carlos S.7 days
So he was gay?
Laure D.7 days
RIP
Opal L.7 days
RIP