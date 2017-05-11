You are all fired!

This new season of The Apprentice is already a classic! So many firings!
21 comments
Brandon C.05/12/2017 15:46
President Donald J. Trump The White House
John S.05/12/2017 14:09
Can't wait till we can tell him he's fired. I mean, he's literally admitted that he fired Comey because of the Russian investigation.
Kami T.05/12/2017 14:01
N ur fire too
Agung P.05/12/2017 11:31
Your fired
Sean M.05/12/2017 07:28
I feel like this trump is way different then the current trump. Am I wrong?
Yvonne B.05/12/2017 05:33
Somebody is going to get fired, I am not telling who, but I think you know who it is.
Nikki G.05/12/2017 04:01
Cory Don
Brandon L.05/12/2017 03:25
i thought of all people you would appreciate this the most
Migue T.05/12/2017 03:04
Lmao 😂
Lorna M.05/12/2017 02:59
👀
Christian P.05/12/2017 02:36
Camila Legaspi
Yoel B.05/12/2017 02:17
uncannnny
Nadine C.05/12/2017 02:05
Omg lol
Mubashir S.05/12/2017 01:52
LOOOOOL.
Gardy G.05/12/2017 01:08
What about the NY GA???? !!!!
Dan B.05/12/2017 01:06
Eric Rodrigue
Nicole W.05/11/2017 23:37
Again, this is what happens when Americans vote a Reality TV Star in office. WHAT DID YOU EXPECT?!!!!
Patricia M.05/11/2017 21:34
I can't wait til we all say.... Trump, you are FIRED!!!
Rodd J.05/11/2017 21:30
I feel bad for the guy
LaQuania D.05/11/2017 20:32
He needs to fire Betsy Devos