You are all fired!

This new season of The Apprentice is already a classic! So many firings!

05/11/2017 3:39 PM
21 comments

  • Brandon C.
    05/12/2017 15:46

    President Donald J. Trump The White House

  • John S.
    05/12/2017 14:09

    Can't wait till we can tell him he's fired. I mean, he's literally admitted that he fired Comey because of the Russian investigation.

  • Kami T.
    05/12/2017 14:01

    N ur fire too

  • Agung P.
    05/12/2017 11:31

    Your fired

  • Sean M.
    05/12/2017 07:28

    I feel like this trump is way different then the current trump. Am I wrong?

  • Yvonne B.
    05/12/2017 05:33

    Somebody is going to get fired, I am not telling who, but I think you know who it is.

  • Nikki G.
    05/12/2017 04:01

    Cory Don

  • Brandon L.
    05/12/2017 03:25

    i thought of all people you would appreciate this the most

  • Migue T.
    05/12/2017 03:04

    Lmao 😂

  • Lorna M.
    05/12/2017 02:59

    👀

  • Christian P.
    05/12/2017 02:36

    Camila Legaspi

  • Yoel B.
    05/12/2017 02:17

    uncannnny

  • Nadine C.
    05/12/2017 02:05

    Omg lol

  • Mubashir S.
    05/12/2017 01:52

    LOOOOOL.

  • Gardy G.
    05/12/2017 01:08

    What about the NY GA???? !!!!

  • Dan B.
    05/12/2017 01:06

    Eric Rodrigue

  • Nicole W.
    05/11/2017 23:37

    Again, this is what happens when Americans vote a Reality TV Star in office. WHAT DID YOU EXPECT?!!!!

  • Patricia M.
    05/11/2017 21:34

    I can't wait til we all say.... Trump, you are FIRED!!!

  • Rodd J.
    05/11/2017 21:30

    I feel bad for the guy

  • LaQuania D.
    05/11/2017 20:32

    He needs to fire Betsy Devos