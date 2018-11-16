ThisIsMyLane — Doctors Clapback At The NRA

The NRA told doctors to "stay in their lane" on gun violence — and the medical community was not here for it. #ThisIsMyLane
John T.08/21/2019 00:04
If Doctor Josef Mengele was alive today he would be an advocate for Gun Control...and Hate the NRA... Let that sink in USEFUL IDIOTS!
Durga M.11/30/2018 01:56
in America everyone is potential terrorrist well fecilated with guns
Jummy N.11/29/2018 01:31
Amie A.11/27/2018 15:04
Rafiek J.11/25/2018 12:16
Because your country is control by Israel that why all this mess
Hernando G.11/22/2018 19:32
In God we trust ? Not, in Arm we trust ; yes? O not ?
Nathan H.11/22/2018 13:08
Manee P.11/21/2018 18:54
Shawn M.11/21/2018 14:46
They never mention that on any given day firearms save anywhere from 150 people all the way up to 13,000. The victims count only 30 a day on average.
David B.11/21/2018 13:49
So what do you do about the criminal in the crime in the country home invasion are the doctors going to protect Us from that type of Violence
David I.11/21/2018 08:53
Miki S.11/21/2018 04:36
NRA isnt exactly in their lane anyway. Theyre for gun advocacy sure but that doesnt equate them to the second amendment or gun authority. Thats like PETA telling vets to stay in their lane on animal issues XD
Joyce F.11/21/2018 00:35
Anthony D.11/21/2018 00:31
I don't see what is so hard to understand. Gun control isn't about taking your guns away. It's about making sure only the sane and responsable can get one. It's about gun safety, knowing how to handle a firearm, store it and keep it safe from kids. What is there not to understand or like?
Sandra B.11/20/2018 20:20
Our Politicians are paid by the NRA, including Trump. Fact Check they have ratings, like a Credit Score.Until that changes nothing will change. The Tax Dollars we pay every Month is not enough, Greed and Power are their.Motivation.As long as they own our President and the Enablers, nothing will change until we find Our Spines. 🙏🏻🇺🇸🙏🏻
Mark D.11/20/2018 20:07
Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about. The amount of lives saved by guns. Either by using or just showing. 500 thousand and up per year. That’s from an Obama era report by the CDC.
Rana Y.11/20/2018 19:42
Jebediah J.11/20/2018 17:24
olha o que eu te disse, inglês com legenda.
Joe B.11/20/2018 17:14
I don’t even know why this is a conversation... the 2nd amendment doesn’t put restrictions on our constitutional rights based on ‘lethality’, all guns are deadly and rifles, almost every rifle, is more lethal than a standard pistol(with a few exceptions). Doctors should explain the facts of their findings but have no place telling Americans what firearms they should or shouldn’t have. There are far more lethal firearms than the AR-15, it is by no means the most lethal or the military wouldn’t be looking at moving to a different caliber for its combat rifle..
Klee C.11/20/2018 12:25
I mean, I still don’t get how it’s the guns fault instead of the persons. I leave my gun in my house and it’s never shot an animal or even a person. It’s shot at beer cans or empty soda cans though. 🤷♀️ if a child gets a hold of it, it seems as if it’s the parents fault, not the guns. A parent is supposed to be responsible and have it locked and have the chamber out and safety on. So little toddler Jacob (a random name) has some irresponsible parents. All this comes from the privacy of the home of the family that owns the guns too. Parents could be more involved in their kids lives, too! Statistics have shown that talking with your kids rather than being on electronics can drastically reduce the chances of more modern name given “illnesses” or “ailments”. So in other words, instead of fighting online of gun control, go teach your family gun safety, go take your kids to the park, take your teenager out for a drive. Get offline and see how your kids are doing and also just make sure the guns are stored safely and responsibly. Take the time to protect and teach! My gun had also been stolen and I took my time as a responsible gun owner and filed it with the police and everything! Even got it returned! It’s all about responsibility! Something we’re losing severely in our modern time! Don’t make excuses or say others have to be controlled when it’s a single person who was involved. Don’t blame the nra or the American population who is pro guns in general, blame those who did the shooting and parents who aren’t responsible!