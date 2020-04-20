13 very simple questions on viruses
How to grieve during the coronavirus pandemic
How to keep your dog happy during the COVID-19 quarantine
5 ways to beat anxiety
This Marvel illustrator is giving free lessons during the Covid-19 outbreak
U.S. social distancing fails
It's a demoniac virus anyway
Ever since the demon named Corona Virus came into this world, ever since, the leaders of the entire world have not been infected with the Corona Virus. Only ordinary people and poor people have been infected by this virus and death too, only common man has died. Does the corona virus infect humans by looking at the social level? Is the leader more powerful than the industrialist Corona Virus? What are the reasons that not a single leader died of corona virus?
Even leaders of low status around the world have not been infected with the Corona virus......🤔
What did those two nurses do because of which the Prime Minister of England became healthy in three days? Can anyone sincerely tell me which of us are stupid?
Drinking too many Corona beer😊
To learn more about the new coronavirus, you can follow Benhur Lee Lab’s scientific blog: https://leelabvirus.host/covid19
4 comments
Gabriel B.30 minutes
It's a demoniac virus anyway
Vijay N.32 minutes
Ever since the demon named Corona Virus came into this world, ever since, the leaders of the entire world have not been infected with the Corona Virus. Only ordinary people and poor people have been infected by this virus and death too, only common man has died. Does the corona virus infect humans by looking at the social level? Is the leader more powerful than the industrialist Corona Virus? What are the reasons that not a single leader died of corona virus? Even leaders of low status around the world have not been infected with the Corona virus......🤔 What did those two nurses do because of which the Prime Minister of England became healthy in three days? Can anyone sincerely tell me which of us are stupid?
Agha M.an hour
Drinking too many Corona beer😊
Brutan hour
To learn more about the new coronavirus, you can follow Benhur Lee Lab’s scientific blog: https://leelabvirus.host/covid19