13 very simple questions on viruses

What's a coronavirus, anyway? 13 very simple questions about viruses, answered by virologist Jillian Carmichael.

04/20/2020 4:31 PMupdated: 04/20/2020 4:31 PM
4 comments

  • Gabriel B.
    30 minutes

    It's a demoniac virus anyway

  • Vijay N.
    32 minutes

    Ever since the demon named Corona Virus came into this world, ever since, the leaders of the entire world have not been infected with the Corona Virus. Only ordinary people and poor people have been infected by this virus and death too, only common man has died. Does the corona virus infect humans by looking at the social level? Is the leader more powerful than the industrialist Corona Virus? What are the reasons that not a single leader died of corona virus? Even leaders of low status around the world have not been infected with the Corona virus......🤔 What did those two nurses do because of which the Prime Minister of England became healthy in three days? Can anyone sincerely tell me which of us are stupid?

  • Agha M.
    an hour

    Drinking too many Corona beer😊

  • Brut
    an hour

    To learn more about the new coronavirus, you can follow Benhur Lee Lab’s scientific blog: https://leelabvirus.host/covid19