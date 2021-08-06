back
5 Myths about male sexuality debunked
Is a man only turned on if his penis is hard? Nope. This sex and somatic coach is setting the record straight by busting five common myths on male sexuality.
06/08/2021 11:58 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
3 comments
Crystal A.an hour
Great advice and information. Many men don't realise women have a very high libido, even the women who aren't overtly sexual in a public space. I also do everything I can to make my partner feel comfortable and safe because I get the chance to see them at their most vulnerable state. I protect that. Idc what other people do, this is what I do
Melita G.an hour
Do we really need to talk about mens sexuality more? The whole culture is built on it, I need less of it not more
Brut4 hours
is available on the Apple app store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1498761714