5 simple questions on squirting
Can all women squirt? Is it urine? Why is porn so obsessed with it? Dr Zhana answers 5 simple questions on squirting ...
03/25/2021 12:27 PM
14 comments
Xavier M.17 hours
En français ça donne quoi ? J'pige que pouik
Konrad C.a day
Great thanks
David M.2 days
Maximilian E.2 days
But most importantly... do you even squirt, sis? 😂
Fred D.2 days
Learn somthin new erry day
Noel J.2 days
💩 yep this is 💩
Martha G.2 days
This was quite informative and educational thank you
Alicia T.2 days
omg lmao
Kam K.2 days
This is a real problem right now? Like seriously?????
Cristian L.2 days
These women really have some sexual issues! I haven’t seen yet a video online to describe/ explain to a man how to masturbate Seems these women believe no women how to play. Or they worry some one doesn’t know!
Christopher A.2 days
How do I sign up to do these tests? 😅
Craig W.2 days
Bit of weird subject to talk bout on FB isn't it . I know its a sort of natural sexual function for most women .
Zaheer I.2 days
Ma girl squirt five time a days.she is champ in this field
Alphonsus I.2 days
Thank you for anight eye opening lecture