back

5 simple questions on squirting

Can all women squirt? Is it urine? Why is porn so obsessed with it? Dr Zhana answers 5 simple questions on squirting ...

03/25/2021 12:27 PM

And even more

  1. 4:47

    Ashnikko on celebrating sexuality and loving yourself

  2. 3:53

    Woman creates vibrator that challenges an outdated "sex toy" industry

  3. 5:17

    5 simple questions on squirting

  4. 3:29

    Israel: the Green Passport and the fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the world

  5. 4:38

    Breaking stereotypes about asexuality

  6. 6:39

    The complicated history of the clitoris

14 comments

  • Xavier M.
    17 hours

    En français ça donne quoi ? J'pige que pouik

  • Konrad C.
    a day

    Great thanks

  • David M.
    2 days

    Having my husband back has brought great joy in my life, This is one thing that i have always wished for in my life and getting it so easy through the help of Dr Bakaba was the greatest surprisethat i received. I must confess that Dr Bakaba has the great powers to rescue people from heart break he can also cure diseases like HIV CURE HERPES CURE CANCER CURE DIABETICS CURE ALS contact him on his page

  • Maximilian E.
    2 days

    But most importantly... do you even squirt, sis? 😂

  • Fred D.
    2 days

    Learn somthin new erry day

  • Noel J.
    2 days

    💩 yep this is 💩

  • Martha G.
    2 days

    This was quite informative and educational thank you

  • Alicia T.
    2 days

    omg lmao

  • Kam K.
    2 days

    This is a real problem right now? Like seriously?????

  • Cristian L.
    2 days

    These women really have some sexual issues! I haven’t seen yet a video online to describe/ explain to a man how to masturbate Seems these women believe no women how to play. Or they worry some one doesn’t know!

  • Christopher A.
    2 days

    How do I sign up to do these tests? 😅

  • Craig W.
    2 days

    Bit of weird subject to talk bout on FB isn't it . I know its a sort of natural sexual function for most women .

  • Zaheer I.
    2 days

    Ma girl squirt five time a days.she is champ in this field

  • Alphonsus I.
    2 days

    Thank you for anight eye opening lecture

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.