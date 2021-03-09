back
6 things the clitoris and penis have in common
The clitoris and the penis have a lot more in common than we might think ... Chloe Macintosh, founder of the sexual wellbeing app Kama, explains.
03/09/2021 1:57 PMupdated: 03/09/2021 2:17 PM
6 comments
Santiago M.20 minutes
Wonderful, very clear presentation, should be shown in all schools
Stark B.37 minutes
🤔🙄 i need an actual demo😏
Renee W.an hour
Sex education needs to be like this in the United States. Great presentation.
Candace B.an hour
Listen up guys
Anthony S.an hour
Good
Brutan hour
A year ago, Brut posted a video on 5 things to know about the clitoris — the only body part solely destined for pleasure. The viral success of the piece, and all the questions it raised, gave us the idea to launch "clitoris week."