6 things the clitoris and penis have in common

The clitoris and the penis have a lot more in common than we might think ... Chloe Macintosh, founder of the sexual wellbeing app Kama, explains.

03/09/2021 1:57 PMupdated: 03/09/2021 2:17 PM
6 comments

  • Santiago M.
    20 minutes

    Wonderful, very clear presentation, should be shown in all schools

  • Stark B.
    37 minutes

    🤔🙄 i need an actual demo😏

  • Renee W.
    an hour

    Sex education needs to be like this in the United States. Great presentation.

  • Candace B.
    an hour

    Listen up guys

  • Anthony S.
    an hour

    Good

  • Brut
    an hour

    A year ago, Brut posted a video on 5 things to know about the clitoris — the only body part solely destined for pleasure. The viral success of the piece, and all the questions it raised, gave us the idea to launch "clitoris week."

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

