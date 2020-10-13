This man is getting his Confederate flag tattoo removed
7 simple questions about COVID
Removing Tattoos to Help Abuse Victims Heal
New Gun Control Measures Around the World
Free tattoo removal to transform lives
Meanwhile in Mongolia...
There’s no virus
Shut up lil boy!!! Go back to your mom's basement
Thank you for addressing long-term effects
He misses one big question. Is herd immunity a better way to go in the long run?
The pandemic is a hoax. It was over before it started. Now the government has taken your freedoms away. You have a false sense of security wearing masks. SARS was worse than Covid.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Richard T.a day
There’s no virus
Tony P.2 days
Shut up lil boy!!! Go back to your mom's basement
Robyn L.2 days
Thank you for addressing long-term effects
Warren E.2 days
He misses one big question. Is herd immunity a better way to go in the long run?
Tanya D.2 days
The pandemic is a hoax. It was over before it started. Now the government has taken your freedoms away. You have a false sense of security wearing masks. SARS was worse than Covid.