back

7 simple questions about dark circles

No, lack of sleep doesn't necessarily cause dark circles. So what causes them? Are they genetic? And why are dark circles becoming a makeup trend? Your questions about dark circles answered by an expert.

05/05/2022 8:10 PMupdated: 05/05/2022 8:13 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:17

    7 simple questions about dark circles

  2. 3:19

    What these justices said about Roe v. Wade at their the confirmation hearings

  3. 3:04

    What people with albinism want you to know

  4. 4:15

    The battlefields in front of Texas abortion clinics

  5. 4:03

    “I had an abortion because ...”

  6. 5:08

    7 simple questions on the abortion pill

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.