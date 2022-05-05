back
7 simple questions about dark circles
No, lack of sleep doesn't necessarily cause dark circles. So what causes them? Are they genetic? And why are dark circles becoming a makeup trend? Your questions about dark circles answered by an expert.
05/05/2022 8:10 PMupdated: 05/05/2022 8:13 PM
