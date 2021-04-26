back
A doctor in India describes the horrors of deadly 2nd COVID wave
"I looked at packed bodies every day and told myself that I need to stop thinking and keep working." India recorded more than 1 million new cases in just 3 days. This doctor shares how the 2nd wave is crippling the country.
04/26/2021 7:58 PM
18 comments
Yeuno M.05/17/2021 10:20
WELL PLANNED SCAMDEMIC
MD S.05/01/2021 11:18
I love you
Shannon T.04/29/2021 18:20
Will scammer calls stop now?
Jagruti B.04/29/2021 13:25
Ty mam for putting that pain in words..... As a frontline worker I have seen all those faces full of pain , hurt , query , anger N much more .... Last yr when there was first pt with covid in our hospital I cried so hard next day while heading towards hospital.. It felt too much to handle.. since then the battle is going on .. I m not asking for appreciation , praise , credit.... M saying for following the rules so that we can win this war.. We also feel sorry for those who couldn't go back to their families... We also have our loved once who always pray that let my daughter N son to be safe... Dwelling on thought that my child doesn't catch infection today..... Not asking to put frontline worker on ur eyes .. m saying to put urself in our shoes N react......🙏
Khurshid I.04/29/2021 07:14
Great service, with all the bravery.
Rejoice V.04/27/2021 14:32
You are very humble ...lovely and adorable....May God be you with you
Esther M.04/27/2021 12:31
GOD BLESS EACH ONE OF YOU. LOVE EACH OTHER'S. LIFE IS SHORT. WEAR YOUR MASK!!😷🙏✝️💜
Jeannie C.04/27/2021 05:18
God and Jesus Christ bless everyone trying to save all the sick people.
Menuka P.04/27/2021 04:39
Most of the commentators here are an educated illiterate. Shame
Obet B.04/27/2021 01:29
God is sending a message
Obet B.04/27/2021 01:29
Worship real God Jesus Christ not your fake God mouse and coes
Mohammed G.04/27/2021 00:26
হে আল্লাহ মুসলিম হিন্দু সব সমপ্রদায়ের মানুষকে রক্ষা করুন আমিন।
Guy D.04/27/2021 00:10
Crappy acting.
David T.04/26/2021 22:45
Bunch of f****** lies
Moor M.04/26/2021 22:42
Come in Haiti there is no covid 19 in haiti
Anabell H.04/26/2021 20:47
This breaks my heart 😞..... especially becuAse I know about the pain of loosing someone to COVID 😞.....
Ing'utu D.04/26/2021 20:37
Phumulo.
Kyle T.04/26/2021 20:19
That's what happens when you overpopulate...