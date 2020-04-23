back
A doctor's message to anti-lockdown protesters
"The virus is not going away anytime soon." This cardiologist has an important message for anti-lockdown protesters in the country.
04/23/2020 5:07 PMupdated: 04/23/2020 5:09 PM
6 comments
Mohammad H.an hour
Yes! Mission accomplished! Mass wealth transfer has been completed to Wall Street and big businesses. Now, let the slaves go back to work and keep paying taxes. So, 5 years later, they can fake something else and make big payouts to the uber-rich again and possibly keep us in cages too.
Brut Newsan hour
Thanks to for his explanations.
Brutan hour
Thanks to for his explanations.
Sara S.an hour
Aho
Kelly J.an hour
Thank you for the clarity! Will share!
Vijay N.an hour
Everywhere the message is being shared that, to get rid of Corona virus, stay in homes ......On this issue, I want to ask all of you that, how will all of you ensure who is infected with this virus, and who is not........?How will you know that where are the viruses.......?The truth is that the common man has no such test facility, so that he can know who is infected with the disease, and who is not...........🤔May be this virus reaches you through edible material.Sadly, even developed countries do not have the necessary testing equipment, and it is not easy for the whole world to test all of them in a few days, to prove where the corona virus infections are present...... .....😢Can anyone tell me authentically how long we have to stay in homes..........?Can anyone tell me, who will be responsible for the ruined economy..........? Can anyone tell me that, they all have enough food items, by which they can raise the family without working?.........🤔 It is possible to prevent the spread of corona virus infection only through testing and isolation......But this task is not easy for the world, as it will take years to test each person in the world..... Therefore, I have been repeatedly saying that, to avoid accountability, politicians have decided lockdown........