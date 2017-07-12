Abortions in the US

Women in Arkansas have to get their partner’s permission to get abortions, even after rapes... Here are the states with the strictest abortion laws.
85 comments
Linda P.07/15/2017 02:28
We should have the choice what do with our bodies. This is ridiculous
Alexandra D.07/14/2017 04:31
This is that bullshit
Steve N.07/13/2017 22:38
Of course in Arkansas, everybody at the wedding is related to each other
Justice R.07/13/2017 21:24
I am normally against abortions at all costs!! but these people act like women know their rapist sometimes it can be a spouse or friend ....but that's not always necessarily the case they act like the rapist are going around giving out their contact information after they are done wtf
Alaura O.07/13/2017 20:29
Point blank period, it's nobody's fuckn business what you do with "YOUR" body...
Mika I.07/13/2017 19:49
This is terrifying
Mujtaba M.07/13/2017 19:23
Dunno why the keep shoving rape in there like it's the leading cause of unwanted pregnancy As for the others, fathers deserve a say in their kids right to live as well, u make them pay child support anyways if they don't and the mom does. Abortion after body formation (3 months) is murder anyways and should be illegal
Nicole B.07/13/2017 18:48
If a man is pro life, he should tell the woman about his beliefs before sex, not try to force his ideals after.
Emma M.07/13/2017 18:45
I think it depends on the situation. A woman definitely shouldn't have to ask her rapist if it is ok, that's just ridiculous. But if a baby is conceived during consensual intercourse and the man wants the baby, he should have a say.
Michelle K.07/13/2017 18:26
How in the hell are they gonna prove the man who signs the paperwork for the abortion is the same man who knocked her up? C'mon now...
Brittney M.07/13/2017 18:25
This sort of law will only give rapists and abusers a way to force their victims to continue suffering. By preventing someone from getting an abortion, they can force that person to live with a constant physical reminder of the traumatic experience and the person behind it.
Michaeleighna M.07/13/2017 17:30
I am strongly pro life. However a man who abuses should have no say over a women's body so that should be taken out of the bill. I believe a partner should absolutely have a say in what happens to their child. In that regard, I completely agree with this bill
Whitney A.07/13/2017 17:28
Abortion is anti- women. Most women feel cornered by abortion and don't think there's another choice. To glorify abortion as if it "helps" women is evil. Human trafficking/ rape and killing babies are the most evil things that go on in the world. Pregnant women need support and options like adoption or help if they want to be a mom but don't know how. But it's shameful and deceitful to pretend like abortion helps women and people who are against it hate women.
Ashley C.07/13/2017 17:04
This is why states are stupid and should not get to decide stuff.
Chan N.07/13/2017 16:56
Chelsea Biersack ridiculous 🙄
Ashlie M.07/13/2017 16:15
This shits fucked
Eric M.07/13/2017 15:18
the bottom line is that this is still the murder of babies
Amber L.07/13/2017 15:17
This is a sick joke right?
Brennalyn D.07/13/2017 15:10
I agree with that law to an extent. It takes 2 to make a baby, it should take 2 to make the decisions on said baby. But in the case of rape, no. Problem is, that's hard to prove. So while I like the idea of the law, I don't think it can successfully work as intended.
Michelle M.07/13/2017 14:45
I think it is an absolute crime that Fathers have No say in what happens to their child! Double standards at its finest; a father gets no say in abortions or child support. If a mother doesn t want to or think she can afford a child, she can "get rid of it", but if she does decide she wants the baby, the father doesn t have that same choice. "Sorry, you created it, so you have to take care of it." 100% agree with that last statement but then they should be allowed to stand up for their child and say no to abortion as well!