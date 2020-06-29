back

Anti-mask town hall rants, a supercut

"Would you have the health care officer issue cloth condoms?" Anti-maskers had a lot to say in town halls across the country...

06/29/2020 4:13 PMupdated: 06/29/2020 4:20 PM
68 comments

  • Debbie S.
    27 minutes

    "I see STUPID PEOPLE"!!!!!!

  • Jackie P.
    31 minutes

    There will be less republican votes at the pools because they’ll be at the hospital 🤷🏻‍♀️

  • Bill L.
    32 minutes

    For some the mask is an upgrade

  • Guido H.
    33 minutes

    I think condoleances are in order.

  • Benoni T.
    33 minutes

    When you think how dumb they can be, just look at who’s their president 💁🏼‍♂️

  • Iris O.
    34 minutes

    Pig..... Tell me where she sits .

  • Tarek R.
    34 minutes

    This is the dumbest thing since anti-vax campaigns.

  • Adrian S.
    35 minutes

    Your insane lady

  • Linda D.
    35 minutes

    Pandimic is a hoax

  • John R.
    35 minutes

    some americans are too smart to make themselves stupid

  • Marcella C.
    35 minutes

    Then dont wear your seat belt while driving either. 🤔

  • Carmen R.
    37 minutes

    Idiotas

  • Salce J.
    38 minutes

    Of course trump supporters lol not suprised! I am not a sex slave to wear mask XD have you tried a gag ball mam?

  • Helene B.
    38 minutes

    You guys are screw the wrong side !! No one tell you to go drown your self , but maybe you should !!

  • Edwin G.
    41 minutes

    How Dumb can thay be ????🤪🤪🤪

  • Carol V.
    41 minutes

    Unbelievable, ignorant people!

  • Linda C.
    44 minutes

    Wow, just wow. Not the sharpest tools for sure.

  • Kaoshilyah B.
    an hour

    Parks&Rec live

  • Faisal G.
    an hour

    jokes is happeings or what?

  • Trudi K.
    an hour

    Idiots