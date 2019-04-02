back
Autistic Trainer Opens Autism-Inclusive Gym
Mark Fleming is a personal trainer — and he's Autistic. So when he didn’t see a safe space for people with autism to stay in shape, he decided to make one himself. #WorldAutismAwarenessDay
04/02/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 04/02/2019 2:51 PM
14 comments
Allan M.04/29/2019 22:09
Rose B.04/25/2019 17:57
Ruby Y.04/24/2019 10:12
Autism cannot be cured but there are ways to manage Autism by Behavioral Therapy that can change behavior and improved physical, mental, social, psychological, emotional of a autistic Disability and other learning difficulties and disabilities so they work just anybody else just like him, HIS unique Texas Gym that provides Training to support Veterans and their families and the community.
Sunita K.04/21/2019 13:33
I wish you were in my country
Amanda L.04/11/2019 20:09
please share with Amanda. She won't let me write to her!
Amanda L.04/11/2019 20:04
wonderful young man!
Johnnie M.04/09/2019 17:01
My God there is hope for my nephew he's 17 living with autism
La B.04/07/2019 11:49
A man with such a great heart💜
Shaky G.04/03/2019 11:45
Amazing
Brian S.04/03/2019 08:26
Safe space? WTF
Tammy F.04/03/2019 04:23
what an articulate and illuminating narrative he gives.
Cheryl K.04/02/2019 23:25
Mark Fleming you are awesome!!! A true inspiration! God Bless you and I hope your business thrives!
Equally F.04/02/2019 22:24
Thank you!!
Brut04/02/2019 15:39
