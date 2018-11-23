back
Black Doctor Had Her Credentials Repeatedly Questioned
"Are you an M.D.?" Even after showing her medical license, this black doctor had her credentials repeatedly questioned while helping a sick passenger on a flight.
11/23/2018 2:01 PM
Eddie T.11/30/2018 18:51
Amy Clay you do not believe her ? the real problem you an Educated black woman and in their eyes you should not be.
Charles K.11/30/2018 03:04
Oh boo hoo. I call bullsh**.
Jean J.11/27/2018 03:02
I received my first professional license at the age of 21. In 1967 working at a Midsouth hospital as I entered the room the Caucasian patient was very condescending. from that time till this day I feel very confident in my ability to do excellent medical and Behavioral Health therapy. I give God total credit, for providing me with courage wisdom and a non-discriminatory spirit., I have viewed my profession's as calling from God .So therefore his acceptance is all that is important. Yes it is inconvenient to try to convince man of your vocation however I have not allowed man's perspective to determine who I am and what I can do. people we miss out so much on blessings God wants us to receive when we don't receive each other as equals.
Venice S.11/26/2018 23:02
Yes I understand and it’s a shame... my niece is a doctor In Washington state n she has the same problem always having to prove herself and the funny thing is the patients she have to prove herself to is mostly African America... Very frustrating But she is doin her job and making a difference... just so wat u do girl...
Core B.11/26/2018 21:51
......I would say, Black people, stay in your seats...this is the airlines problem, she was not hired to be the medic on standby.....beside, obvious contempt, she opened herself up to a potential lawsuit....if that person had died.....EVERTHING IS NOT OUR FIGHT
Evan R.11/26/2018 05:01
As long as Affirmative Action exists, and you black doctors don't do anything to repeal it, then I will indeed question your credentials.
Edward F.11/26/2018 03:48
Just goes to show you, Racism & bigotry are alive & thriving in the US.
Fritz D.11/25/2018 13:07
This is the America we have today,what a shame .?
Edward H.11/25/2018 11:30
Only in America
Peggy M.11/25/2018 06:57
im chronically sick. dont worry, i question every doctor not just the black ones bc they all seem to have forgotten how to actually be doctors unless a insurance rep or pharma rep is there to hold their hand.
Salvador O.11/25/2018 06:52
Very rude flight attendants! I think that 2 flight attendants forgot their orientation and trainings with Delta. They should give proper sanctions for what they did. I believe 2 sanctions 1. For not applying and following rules of the Airlines and 2. Discrimination and Arrogance!
Raven D.11/25/2018 02:25
You can’t be anything more then black to some people and it’s sad
Liz T.11/24/2018 20:47
This is an easy one: don’t fly !
Lynette V.11/24/2018 18:21
Sad. When a patient is need, we shouldn't question the race of a doctor. If they're a doctor, let them provide medical aid!
Chinaemerem N.11/24/2018 14:15
I think it’s high time people start see reality for what it is.bad as it might sound if having shown my license and am made to feel that way( different and incapable)then I would obviously withdraw.its just their fault if anything happens to the patient.we can’t keep complaining about a trend all our lives
Katheryn W.11/24/2018 10:31
This is disgusting and the state of our world today .. stop with all this racial crap , stop looking at the colour of skin and look at the person. We all feel , breath , think , love etc there's no room for this any more and that goes both ways . She is an educated lady , a doctor and by the sounds of it a very caring one , she never should come up against such ridiculous prejudice
David G.11/24/2018 03:35
It's sad that your world It's not gonna Enough
Maria M.11/23/2018 22:51
Unacceptable!!!! Fuc***g ignorant people!!!!
Boris B.11/23/2018 22:30
If they don't believe... too bad. You don't help. That's it!
Amy C.11/23/2018 20:34
more to keep America divided give me a flight number a name something that says this happened and I will still say this is to spark more divide