Breast Cancer Survivor's Decision Ignored By Doctor

This breast cancer survivor wanted a flat double mastectomy. During the operation, the doctor decided to go against her wishes.
Jay W.06/01/2019 09:52
Cécile P.05/31/2019 20:13
Un-acceptable
Nicole T.10/02/2018 15:10
It's sad they have the cure for cancer but will kill anyone that comes forward bc of their greed. Women now have to mutilate themselves while men buy boobs. This world of evil sucks big time
Billie B.10/01/2018 21:05
Back in the mid 70's, my mother had a double mastectomy with no plans to rebuild. I'm not sure what the options were back then to rebuild but my mom said she just wanted to be flat chested. The doctor did as she asked and there were no further problems. If that was possible back then, with all the knowledge garnered over these years, it should be more than possible now. I'm very curious about the ratio of male to female doctors who have blatantly disregarded women's wishes on this issue. I have an idea that male doctors take this on far more often than female doctors.
Ashes'n D.09/30/2018 00:36
Angelina Jolie could have been a voice but she replaced them so, no..
James R.09/29/2018 22:13
The Doctor should have carried out what she asked for! instead of second guessing/emotion. If another surgeon agrees with her then she has a fair case. If all surgeons agree you need tissue for movement, then she could have the extra tissue removed. It’s horrible to hear people suffer from cancer. Both my parents have had it too.
Laurie F.09/29/2018 20:51
I am so sorry for all you are experiencing
Quamrul A.09/29/2018 09:19
Pathetic
Brut09/29/2018 04:07
More resources and information about this grassroots movement started by Kim Bowles - https://imean.home.blog/2018/09/10/not-putting-on-a-shirt-links/
Ed S.09/29/2018 01:28
Should sue him
Cristina G.09/29/2018 01:10
umm... seriously tho..why is she protesting? does the extra skin seem less attractive to her? orr? he gave her opportunity to change her mind... without having to have to stretch her skin if suddenly she did want to have boobs. she seems kind of....like she would be prone to mood changes. it seems to me she has lost some weight..thus allowing for the extra skin..and also to allow for her to stretch her arms up during healing and after..as to not cause further scar tissue damage...
Nashat I.09/29/2018 00:13
From Iraq I wish healing to all patients, especially cancer patients
Karrar A.09/28/2018 23:51
Ouch I hope she's alright
Leisa F.09/28/2018 23:49
Wow. What an amazing person!
شاہ ج.09/28/2018 22:05
جب تک انسان سے دوسرا انسان محفوظ نہیں عورت کی عزت اپنی بہن اور ماں کے جیسی نہیں قیام امن ایک خواب رہے گا
Sewn S.09/28/2018 21:25
As a female tailor. In the beginning of acquiring my skills. I would offer my clientele free cups in their clothing as a way of saying, "we care about how you feel as a women!" Very quickly I learned to not offer this. Most women wear their scars like badges. And they have accepted the new aspects of their body. What I thought was a nice offer, was quickly being realized as an insult. And I'm a women myself. Doctors need to start listening. A women will walk proud regardless. Please give her what she asks for. It's hard enough to make the decision. Once its made. Please respect that!
Sandy F.09/28/2018 21:00
Bless you for showing the world what is kept from women
Cristian M.09/28/2018 20:49
she is a good person...
Mona G.09/28/2018 20:47
Ok I want to file a sexual assualt charge against this women. You don't get to go arround shoving you boobs in my face and then prosecute a decent man over a lie.
Ash R.09/28/2018 20:36
If she needs extra skin to lift her arm, why don't men have extra skin there? Do they have less arm mobility? 🙄🙄🙄