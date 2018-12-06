Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Trolls Over Son's Helmet

Chrissy Teigen was trolled for her son's head-shaping helmet, so she — and an army of parents — hit back hard. 🙌🏾
Marie V.12/26/2018 20:04
Thats a very old tradition, shaping baby heads.
Bhandari K.12/18/2018 03:50
Hxm
Bhandari K.12/18/2018 03:50
Hxm
Bhandari K.12/18/2018 03:50
Nice
Zozo M.12/16/2018 21:18
ي
Sahar I.12/14/2018 05:37
So, it “Proved” that were more scientific and they know about since thousand years. They start shaping a babies 👶 head immediately after birth, as “Head Bones” were soft and flexible, that they can be shaped easily in first month, by proper adjusting baby’s sleeping position. That’s why ao is “Paray khn Padhro”! I Love typical Sindhi Matho❤️
Jhoseph C.12/14/2018 01:33
baka kelangan ni austin ng ganto
Regine M.12/11/2018 09:30
dapat ganto eh hahaha ang cute pero aayos pa naman yan.
Muma M.12/09/2018 20:01
But Chrissy is half Asian and asians have such flat heads , she too has such a head,same as Nigerian and Ghanaians. Just let them be its natural!
Amanda H.12/08/2018 02:25
These helmets don't squeeze the babies head in to shape it allows the room for it to fix itself while the baby lays down or leans onto something instead of just the flat spot getting all of the weight
Lamont Y.12/06/2018 12:56
Fifteen second KO .......and still reigning Queen of "what was that" ? Now you know !!